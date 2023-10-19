Hezbollah Shelling Kills 3 Israeli Soldiers, Injures 4

Islam Times - The local Lebanese media reported on Wednesday that the Zionist Israeli regime and Hezbollah Resistance movement continued to clash across the border, with a Hezbollah targeting a gathering of the occupying regime soldiers.

Hezbollah fired precision missiles at a gathering of Israeli soldiers and surveillance system in Al-Taheyyat hill, south of Al-Manara, inflicting casualties, a statement by the Resistance movement said, according to its official news service, Al-Manar TV.Hezbollah strikes the sites of Jal Al-Alam, Zarit Barrack, and the maritime site located across Ras Al-Naqoura with guided missiles and suitable weapons, the movement's statement added.A third Hezbollah statement said on Wednesday that the Islamic Lebanese Resistance fighters (Hezbollah) struck Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting losses upon it.Meanwhile, the local Lebanese Al-Mayadeen reporteded that three Zionists were killed and four others were wounded in these Hezbollah attacks.