Thursday 19 October 2023 - 04:16

Putin Renews Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

A lethal attack on a hospital in the Gaza Strip is a ‘tragedy and catastrophe,’ Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Speaking about the attack on the hospital, the tragedy that took place there, I must say it’s a horrible event; hundreds killed, hundreds wounded. This is certainly a catastrophe," Putin said.

According to Tass News Agency, the Russian president said he hoped that the hospital tragedy in the Gaza Strip would serve as a signal for the immediate end to the ongoing conflict.

"In any way, everything must be directed toward the possibility of starting contacts and negotiations," he added.

Arab media outlets reported on October 17 that zionists airstrikes on the central part of Gaza City had hit a hospital. The attack killed over 500 people and left hundreds wounded, according to the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas, which runds the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest official data, more than 3,500 Palestinians have been killed since the Zionist regime conducted its latest aggression on Gaza, while over 13,700 others have sustained wounds.
