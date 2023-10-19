0
Thursday 19 October 2023 - 11:55

The ‘Israeli’ Government’s Plan to Evacuate Northern Settlements

Story Code : 1089582
According to ‘Maariv’ newspaper, the Zionist army will be in charge of the evacuation, and the distribution of evacuated settlers among different facilities, according to the ‘national emergency body’s’ instructions.

Hundreds of millions of ‘Shekels’ will be allocated for this program.

According to the reports, both the PM and the war minister will declare the date of implementation, which is expected to happen within 24 hours after the order.

Some of the settlements included in the evacuation list are: ‘Kiryat Shmona, Even Menachem, Eilon and Matzuva, Liman and Amirim, Granot…’ and from the Arab towns Fassuta, Harfish, and Rayhaniya.

The decision comes as the Islamic Resistance continues its operations from Lebanon. The emergency body at the ‘Israeli’ war ministry and army also decided the day before to evacuate those who live some 2 kilometers away from the Lebanese borders, and transfer them to hotels.

According to the plan, more than 10000 Zionist settlers will be evacuated from the north until further notice. Estimates suggest that this period will last several weeks.
