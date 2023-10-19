0
Thursday 19 October 2023 - 12:04

Raisi: Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall

Story Code : 1089585
Raisi: Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall
“Every drop of Palestinian blood brings the Zionists closer to downfall, and the Zionist regime cannot compensate for its defeats with these atrocities,” Raisi declared on Wednesday while addressing a massive gathering of people in Tehran.

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall – Raisi

“Which human being accepts this heinous crime? Killing women and children, attacking hospitals—this marks the beginning of the end for the Zionist regime,” the Iranian president added.

Raisi noted that in addition to a military defeat, the ‘Israelis’ have recently suffered “security and intelligence setbacks” at the hands of the resistance front.

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall – Raisi

He also emphasized the rising global resentment towards the ‘Israeli’ regime and its principal supporter, the United States.

“Look at the global public's hatred towards the Zionist regime and the Americans and how people worldwide have expressed their abhorrence for their crimes,” he said.

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall – Raisi

“Today, all conscientious individuals detest these horrific crimes, and this is a defeat for the Zionist regime and America. Today, a global consensus has been formed, and the [global] society condemns the occupying regime, which has committed so many crimes against women and children."

The president pointed to international organizations and countries that merely sufficed to condemn the ‘Israeli’ crimes, and asked, “Is condemning enough? Are nations satisfied with just condemnation? Is expressing outrage sufficient? Therefore, today, Muslim nations are waiting for effective actions.”

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall – Raisi

Raisi maintained that the international community should take concrete and meaningful actions to hold the ‘Israeli’ regime accountable for its crimes against humanity.

‘Israel’ has been raining bombs on the Gaza Strip for the past 12 days since Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas launched Operation al-Aqsa Storm against ‘Israel’ in response to the regime's campaign of aggression, violation and bloodshed against Palestinians.

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall – Raisi

The health ministry in Gaza now says a total of 3,478 Palestinians have been martyred in ‘Israeli’ air raids while over 12,000 others have sustained injuries. 

The indiscriminate bombing by ‘Israel,’ particularly the attack on a hospital in the coastal region, has sparked outrage and widespread condemnation around the world.

Every Drop of Palestinian Blood Brings ‘Israel’ Closer to Downfall – Raisi

On Tuesday, more than 500 people, including women and children, lost their lives in an ‘Israeli’ airstrike on al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. Thousands of Palestinians were present at the hospital when the attack took place.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
17 October 2023
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
16 October 2023
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Has Completely Failed: Putin
15 October 2023