Thursday 19 October 2023 - 12:05

Iran’s Top General: Regional Countries Must Stop US Transferring Weapons to ‘Israel’

Iran's Top General: Regional Countries Must Stop US Transferring Weapons to 'Israel'
In a phone call with Qatari Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah on Thursday, Baqeri said the United States is complicit in the ‘Israeli’ regime's crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He said the Palestinian resistance groups were entitled to self-defense in the face of the ‘Israeli’ aggression and said the recent battle of the Palestinian fighters was a response to ‘Israel's’ oppression of the Palestinian people and its desecration of sanctities, particularly al-Aqsa Mosque.

Baqeri further slammed the "unjustifiable" silence of Muslims vis-à-vis the Zionist regime's crimes, warning that the resistance groups are highly likely to respond should such savage acts persist.

During their phone conversation, Baqeri and Al Attiyah stressed the importance of improving bilateral cooperation to send humanitarian and urgent aid to the people in Gaza.

‘Israel’ launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group conducted a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, against the occupying entity.

The death toll from ‘Israel's’ brutal aggression on Gaza has topped 3,500 martyrs. A total of at least 13,000 others have also been injured.

In a phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, the top Iranian general said the Palestinian resistance groups' operation falls in line with their legitimate right to self-defense and countering the ‘Israeli’ occupation as well as 70 years of the regime's suppression and cruelty against the Palestinian people.

Baqeri expressed his grave concern over the continuation of widespread violations against civilians and said, "Such savage behaviors will not be tolerated and independent governments must show a serious reaction."

"The continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes and direct support and assistance provided to it by some countries have further complicated the situation and can lead to the involvement of other players," he said.

The Russian defense minister, for his part, said Moscow pursues a clear stance on establishing a ceasefire and preventing harm to civilians.

Shoigu added that Russia's initiative for the ongoing crisis ended in failure in the UN Security Council due to the opposition from some Western countries.

In their phone talk, the senior Iranian and Russian military officials agreed to boost cooperation aimed at dispatching aid to the Palestinian people.
