0
Thursday 19 October 2023 - 12:12

Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq

Story Code : 1089588
Two drones targeted the al Assad airbase in western Iraq occupied by US forces and one drone targeted a base in northern Iraq, a US official told The Associated Press.

US forces claim to have intercepted all three, destroying two, but only damaging the third. This led to minor wounds among coalition forces, according to a statement Wednesday by the US Central Command.

“In this moment of heightened alert, we are vigilantly monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region. US forces will defend US and coalition forces against any threat,” Central Command said in the release.

Iraqi resistance groups have threatened to attack US facilities in the country because of American support for the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a statement afterward claiming responsibility for the two attacks and saying it “heralds more operations” against the American occupation.
