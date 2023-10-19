Fitch Puts ‘Israel’ Under ‘Ratings Watch’

Islam Times - The US-based credit rating agency Fitch placed the Zionist entity’s A+ credit score on rating watch negative on Tuesday due to geopolitical risks arising from the war on Gaza.

That adverse monitoring reflects the risk that the ongoing aggression may escalate to include multiple actors over a long period.The expansion of hostilities, in addition to human casualties, could prompt significant additional military spending, the destruction of infrastructure, and a sustained change in consumer and investment confidence. According to the rating agency, all these factors would significantly deteriorate ‘Israel’s’ credit metrics.“The combination of ‘Israel’s’ dynamic, high-value added economy, the record of resilience to regional conflict, preparedness for military confrontations, solid fiscal and external metrics and cash buffers make it unlikely a relatively short conflict largely confined to Gaza will affect ‘Israel’s’ rating,” Fitch said.The Zionist regime has never been downgraded by Fitch or other international rating agencies such as S&P Global and Moody’s. However, Moody’s warned last week that a prolonged conflict could hurt the entity’s credit rating.