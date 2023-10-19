0
Thursday 19 October 2023 - 12:13

Fitch Puts ‘Israel’ Under ‘Ratings Watch’

That adverse monitoring reflects the risk that the ongoing aggression may escalate to include multiple actors over a long period.

The expansion of hostilities, in addition to human casualties, could prompt significant additional military spending, the destruction of infrastructure, and a sustained change in consumer and investment confidence. According to the rating agency, all these factors would significantly deteriorate ‘Israel’s’ credit metrics.

“The combination of ‘Israel’s’ dynamic, high-value added economy, the record of resilience to regional conflict, preparedness for military confrontations, solid fiscal and external metrics and cash buffers make it unlikely a relatively short conflict largely confined to Gaza will affect ‘Israel’s’ rating,” Fitch said.

The Zionist regime has never been downgraded by Fitch or other international rating agencies such as S&P Global and Moody’s. However, Moody’s warned last week that a prolonged conflict could hurt the entity’s credit rating.
