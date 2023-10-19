Solidarity with Gaza: Algeria Football Federation Suspends Matches

Islam Times - The Algerian football body decided to suspend all matches in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip.

It suspended football matches on Wednesday “until further notice”.The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) said it “decided to suspend all football competitions and matches” to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.The FAF said it “respects the memories of venerable and glorious martyrs victims of savage Zionist attacks” in Gaza, the Middle East Monitor said.The body said Sunday that it agreed to host “all official and non-official matches” of the Palestinian national football team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers and to cover costs related to the events.Algerian football chief, Walid Sadi, said Algeria will host the Palestine vs. Australia match on November 21.Palestine will visit Lebanon on November 16 in the United Arab Emirates in their first World Cup qualifier, days before a match with Australia.At least 500 people were killed and 342 injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza late Tuesday, the Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday.Gaza is already experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out.The conflict began on October 7, when the Hamas resistance movement initiated the Al-Aqsa Storm operation — a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into occupied territories by land, sea and air.Hamas said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.