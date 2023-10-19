Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says the US veto of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a pause in Israel's attacks and crimes against the people of Gaza is "double oppression" against the Palestinians and humanity.

The ongoing events against the oppressed people of Palestine in Gaza belie West's claims about advocating civilization, freedom and human rights, Raeisi said on Thursday while addressing a meeting in Tehran to honor great achievements of the country's health sector.The president described the incidents in Gaza as heart-wrenching, which aroused anger and hatred of people across the globe towards the US and the Israeli regime.Pointing to injustices practiced by the global arrogant system, Raeisi said the US blocked a United Nations Security Council draft resolution calling for a humanitarian pause in the crimes perpetrated against the oppressed people of Gaza who have been either forced to flee their houses or their houses have been razed to the ground as a result of Israel’s airstrikes.The US on Wednesday vetoed the resolution that had been drafted by Brazil and had sought to broker aid access to Gaza amid the incessant Israeli airstrikes and shelling against people in the tiny strip of land.Representatives of 12 countries in the 15-member UNSC voted in favor of the resolution while Britain and Russia abstained. A UNSC resolution needs the approval of all five veto-wielding members of the body, including the US, to pass. Besides, for the resolution to pass, no permanent member should cast a veto.US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield justified her country’s veto, saying “this resolution did not mention Israel’s right of self-defense.”The Iranian president emphasized that the US, Israel and their supporters are committing genocide and crimes against humanity in Gaza."We believe that the blood of the oppressed Palestinian martyrs will definitely shatter the current world order and will establish a just system in the world," Raeisi stated.He noted that nations in the Muslim world and across the globe are currently witnessing heinous crimes by arrogant powers against the oppressed Palestinian people in Gaza.He said nations across the globe are enraged by the current unjust world order, describing the ongoing oppression against women and children in Gaza as a testimony of it.Nearly 3,500 people have been killed in more than 11 days of Israeli attacks on Gaza. The brutal campaign began after the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement launched attacks on Israeli settlers and military forces on October 7 to retaliate months of violence against the Palestinians and their sanctities.The US has always been a staunch supporter of Israel. Washington has been supporting the regime by blocking international efforts to hold the regime accountable for its acts.The UNSC resolution vetoed by the US on Wednesday had called for the cancelation of an order for civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate to south of the coastal sliver in anticipation of major ground offensive by Israel.More than a million have become homeless inside Gaza as a result of Israeli bombardment and shelling. The regime has also maintained a crippling siege on the small territory by cutting water, electricity and food supplies to more than 2.3 million people living there.