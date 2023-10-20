0
Friday 20 October 2023 - 02:08

Muslim Countries’ Envoys in Russia Voice Solidarity with Gaza

Story Code : 1089718
Muslim Countries’ Envoys in Russia Voice Solidarity with Gaza
The ambassadors expressed their condemnation of the brutal attacks launched by the Israeli occupation entity on the Strip, and their denunciation of the policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by Zionist circles under American sponsorship and protection.

“Our tragedy as Arabs and Muslims began since the Balfour Declaration in 1917, and since then we have not been fighting “Israel” alone, but rather everyone who sponsors and supports this entity and justifies the crimes it commits,” Syrian Ambassador in Moscow Bashar al-Jaafari said in a speech during the stand.

Al-Jaafari stressed that despite all the lies that the occupation entity and the US are spreading about the Palestinian people, the cause of Palestine will remain a just and right cause.

“To this day, the United Nations confirms in all its documents that the Palestinian territories are occupied territories, and all the resolutions of this international organization in defending the Palestinian cause are approved by a large majority in favor of the Palestinian people,” al-Jaafari noted.

Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said at the event: “This criminal attack on the Gaza Strip, imposing a siege on it, starving its people and forcing them to leave their lands, shows the reality of the policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by the Israeli entity.”

Nofal also told SANA’s correspondent in Moscow, “The Palestinian people are steadfast and adhere to their land despite all Israeli attempts to displace and target them.”

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali also stressed that the massacres to which the Palestinian people are exposed are a tragedy for all of humanity, and the crime committed against them is a shame on humanity.

He stressed that the Palestinian issue is not only an issue of Arabs or Muslims, but rather an issue that concerns the entire world.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
17 October 2023
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
16 October 2023
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023