0
Friday 20 October 2023 - 02:20

UN Security Council Ends Sanctions against Iran

Story Code : 1089723
UN Security Council Ends Sanctions against Iran
According to the provisions of Appendix B of Resolution 2231, these restrictions continued for 8 years after the implementation of the JCPOA (October 18, 2023), which finally ended automatically at midnight last night New York time.

In a separate letter to the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rosemary DiCarlo, the political deputy of the UN Secretary General, has confirmed the termination of the aforementioned provisions and the withdrawal of Iranian individuals and institutions from the list of the Security Council.

Pursuant to these provisions, the measures would apply until the date eight years after Adoption Day of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or until the date on which the International Atomic Energy Agency submitted a report confirming the Broader Conclusion that all nuclear material in Iran remains in peaceful activities, whichever is earlier. 

As Adoption Day occurred on 18 October 2015 and no report confirming the Broader Conclusion was submitted, this eight-year period ended on 18 October 2023. 

As a consequence, in connection with paragraphs 6 (c) and (d), the Secretariat removed on 19 October 2023 from the Security Council website the list of 23 individuals and 61 entities subject to the aforementioned restrictive measures. Corresponding changes were made to the United Nations Security Council Consolidated List.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
Humanitarian Aid Stuck at Gaza Border as WHO Warns of ‘Catastrophe’
17 October 2023
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
Russia to Retaliate If US Deploys Medium, Short-Range Missiles to Europe: MFA
16 October 2023
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
Palestinian Fighters Spent Years Preparing for ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’ Operation
16 October 2023
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
Hezbollah Signals Vengeance by Hoisting Red Flag
15 October 2023