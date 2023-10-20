UN Security Council Ends Sanctions against Iran

Islam Times - By sending a note to the member states of the United Nations, the Secretariat of the United Nations Security Council announced the official end of the provisions of paragraphs 3, 4, and 6 of Appendix B of Resolution 2231.

According to the provisions of Appendix B of Resolution 2231, these restrictions continued for 8 years after the implementation of the JCPOA (October 18, 2023), which finally ended automatically at midnight last night New York time.In a separate letter to the Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rosemary DiCarlo, the political deputy of the UN Secretary General, has confirmed the termination of the aforementioned provisions and the withdrawal of Iranian individuals and institutions from the list of the Security Council.Pursuant to these provisions, the measures would apply until the date eight years after Adoption Day of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or until the date on which the International Atomic Energy Agency submitted a report confirming the Broader Conclusion that all nuclear material in Iran remains in peaceful activities, whichever is earlier.As Adoption Day occurred on 18 October 2015 and no report confirming the Broader Conclusion was submitted, this eight-year period ended on 18 October 2023.As a consequence, in connection with paragraphs 6 (c) and (d), the Secretariat removed on 19 October 2023 from the Security Council website the list of 23 individuals and 61 entities subject to the aforementioned restrictive measures. Corresponding changes were made to the United Nations Security Council Consolidated List.