Friday 20 October 2023 - 02:23

Hundreds of Jews Arrested in U.S. Asking for a Ceasefire in Gaza

The Jews demanded a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

They were leading a demonstration in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

The demonstrators were holding signs calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, more than 5,000 Jewish Americans and their allies gathered on the National Mall.

The activists wrote " Not in our name" on their shirts.

The alarming number of Palestinians' death toll has caused too much concern for the international communities.

Brazil and Russia came up with their drafts for the cease-fire which were vetoed by the U.S. on the UN's Wednesday urgent session.

American officials said in the Russian and Brazilian drafts there were no signs of Tel Aviv's rights.
