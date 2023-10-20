0
Friday 20 October 2023 - 02:26

Risks of Failure of Israel’s Iron Dome Rises If War against Hamas Widens

Story Code : 1089725
Risks of Failure of Israel’s Iron Dome Rises If War against Hamas Widens
The US-backed system of interconnected radar and mobile missile batteries is designed to shoot down rockets, missiles and mortars that could hit Israeli population centers or important infrastructure. It has been lauded for reaching a 90% interception rate in past attacks.

However, on Oct. 7, 2023, the regime was caught off guard by a very large-scale missile attack by the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The group fired several thousand missiles at a number of targets across the occupied lands of Palestine, according to reports. It is clear that a significant number of the Hamas missiles penetrated the Israeli defenses, inflicting extensive damage and casualties.
