Risks of Failure of Israel’s Iron Dome Rises If War against Hamas Widens

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s high-tech air defense system, the Iron Dome, risks getting overwhelmed by missile attacks if the escalating war with Hamas in Gaza expands into a wider regional conflict.

The US-backed system of interconnected radar and mobile missile batteries is designed to shoot down rockets, missiles and mortars that could hit Israeli population centers or important infrastructure. It has been lauded for reaching a 90% interception rate in past attacks.However, on Oct. 7, 2023, the regime was caught off guard by a very large-scale missile attack by the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The group fired several thousand missiles at a number of targets across the occupied lands of Palestine, according to reports. It is clear that a significant number of the Hamas missiles penetrated the Israeli defenses, inflicting extensive damage and casualties.