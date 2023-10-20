Netanyahu Asks Further Support from UK PM

Islam Times - The Israeli prime minister asked the British Prime Minister to keep supporting Tel Aviv.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning and held talks with the Israeli prime minister and president with the aim of supporting the occupying regime.Prior to Sunak's visit, US President Joe Biden visited Tel Aviv." This is a long war, and we'll need your continuous support," asked the Israeli prime minister from the British Prime Minister.Also, in his meeting with Israeli regime's president, Sunak said: "We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself."This is while the bombardment of the Al-Ahli hospital in the center of Gaza was condemned by world leaders and nations.Israel's airstrike targeted the hospital on Tuesday.So far 3785 Palestinians are martyred in the Gaza Strip and some 13000 more injured.