Friday 20 October 2023 - 11:10

Protesting US Arms to “Israel”, State Department Official Resigns

Story Code : 1089782
Protesting US Arms to “Israel”, State Department Official Resigns
Paul had worked for 11 years in the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs which oversees arms transfers to foreign countries.

Paul announced his resignation from the State Department due to disagreements over “the continued… provision of lethal arms to ‘Israel’.” In his resignation letter, Paul stated that President Joe Biden's administration “rushing more arms to one side of the conflict,” and that such support has led to “destructive” decisions.

Paul stated that he currently cannot support the continued US military assistance to “Israel”, calling the administration’s response “an impulsive reaction” based on “intellectual bankruptcy.”

“The response ‘Israel’ is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the ‘Israeli’ and the Palestinian people.”
