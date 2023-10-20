Biden Urges Congress to Boost Military Aid For ‘Israel,’ Ukraine
Story Code : 1089783
“We’re facing an inflection point in history, one of those moments where the decisions we make today are going to determine the future for decades to come,” Biden said at the start of his address, while pledging unwavering support for ‘Israel’s’ security, “today and always.”
Recapping his trip to the Zionist entity, Biden highlighted his meetings with ‘Israeli’ leaders and with the families of those detained in Gaza, saying “there is no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans held hostage” in the Gaza Strip by Palestinians.