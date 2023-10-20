0
Friday 20 October 2023 - 11:26

US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME

Story Code : 1089790
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
One of the officials said the missiles were fired by the Ansarullah movement. Approximately 2-3 missiles were intercepted, according to the second official.

Later Thursday Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed that the USS Carney shot down three land attack missiles as well as several drones that were launched by Ansarullah forces in Yemen.

“This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilize whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interest in this important region,” he said at a news briefing. “There were no casualties to US forces and none that we know of to any civilians on the ground.”

Ryder said the Pentagon cannot say for certain at this point what the missiles and drones were targeting, but said they were launched from Yemen and were heading north along the Red Sea, “potentially toward targets in ‘Israel’.”

The USS Carney transited through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea on Wednesday. US Fleet Forces command said in a social media post that it would “help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East.”

The incident was one of a series in recent days with US bases being targeted by drones in Syria and Iraq amid the continuous US support to the “Israeli” barbaric aggression on Gaza.

The drone attacks targeting the base in Syria resulted in “minor injuries,” Ryder said.

On Wednesday, two drones targeted the Al-Tanf garrison in Syria, Ryder said. One drone was engaged and destroyed, and another drone impacted the base resulting in minor injuries to coalition forces, Ryder said.

“That same morning, in Iraq, early warning systems indicated a possible threat approaching the Al-Asad airbase where US personnel are stationed. No attack occurred, but personnel sheltered in place and an American civilian contractor suffered a cardiac episode and died shortly thereafter,” Ryder said.

On Tuesday, two drones targeted the al-Asad airbase, which resulted in minor injuries to coalition forces. And in northern Iraq near Bashur airbase, US forces engaged and destroyed a drone, resulting in no injuries or damage, Ryder said.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023