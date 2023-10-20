0
Friday 20 October 2023 - 11:33

Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People

Story Code : 1089791
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
The strike, which occurred on Thursday night, caused significant loss of life and injuries at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City.

Witnesses described the air raid as targeting an area close to the 12th-century place of worship, where both Christian and Muslim Gaza residents had sought refuge amid the ongoing conflict in the enclave.

The Israeli military, however, claimed that their fighter jets had targeted a command and control center involved in launching rockets and mortars towards Israel, according to AFP.

The incident resulted in damage to a church wall in the vicinity.

Witnesses recounted the extensive damage caused by the attack, which included damage to the church's facade and the collapse of an adjacent building. Many injured individuals were subsequently transported to the hospital.

Saint Porphyrius Church, constructed around 1150, stands as the oldest church still in use in Gaza. Located in a historic neighborhood of Gaza City, the church has provided sanctuary to individuals of various faiths over the generations.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem strongly condemned the strike, particularly emphasizing the targeting of churches and their institutions, which have served as shelters for innocent citizens, including children and women who lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes in residential areas over the past 13 days.

Gaza has endured a relentless barrage of Israeli airstrikes since an attack by Hamas fighters on October 7, an incident that reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 illegal settlers.

According to the Palestinain health ministry, Israel's campaign has led to the deaths of at least 4,137 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority being civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
“Israel” Bombs Gaza Baptist Hospital Killing 500+ Palestinians
18 October 2023
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel
IRGC Chief: Palestinians Military Operation A Prelude to Israel's Downfall
17 October 2023
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
Hamas: Israeli Soldiers to Be ‘Buried’ in Gaza If They Set Foot There
17 October 2023