Islam Times - An Israeli air attack on a church compound in Gaza has resulted in casualties among displaced people seeking shelter, as reported by the besieged Palestinian enclave's interior ministry.

The strike, which occurred on Thursday night, caused significant loss of life and injuries at the compound of the Greek Orthodox Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza City.Witnesses described the air raid as targeting an area close to the 12th-century place of worship, where both Christian and Muslim Gaza residents had sought refuge amid the ongoing conflict in the enclave.The Israeli military, however, claimed that their fighter jets had targeted a command and control center involved in launching rockets and mortars towards Israel, according to AFP.The incident resulted in damage to a church wall in the vicinity.Witnesses recounted the extensive damage caused by the attack, which included damage to the church's facade and the collapse of an adjacent building. Many injured individuals were subsequently transported to the hospital.Saint Porphyrius Church, constructed around 1150, stands as the oldest church still in use in Gaza. Located in a historic neighborhood of Gaza City, the church has provided sanctuary to individuals of various faiths over the generations.The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem strongly condemned the strike, particularly emphasizing the targeting of churches and their institutions, which have served as shelters for innocent citizens, including children and women who lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes in residential areas over the past 13 days.Gaza has endured a relentless barrage of Israeli airstrikes since an attack by Hamas fighters on October 7, an incident that reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 1,400 illegal settlers.According to the Palestinain health ministry, Israel's campaign has led to the deaths of at least 4,137 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority being civilians.