Islam Times - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has placed blame on American support for Israel as the root cause of the ongoing atrocities against Palestinians.

"The crux of the matter is that all these atrocities committed by Israel on the Palestinians stem from the American support for Tel Aviv," Mahathir stated in a post on X, previously known as Twitter."If the American Government withdraws its support for Israel and stops all military aid to the regime, Israel would not have carried out the genocide and mass murders of Palestinians with impunity," he emphasized.These remarks come just two days after a shocking incident where Israel launched a missile attack on the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital, in central Gaza. The hospital had become a refuge for hundreds of people seeking shelter from Israeli airstrikes. The brutal air raid resulted in the death of at least 500 people and left hundreds wounded.Israel claims that the hospital's massive explosion was caused by a misfired rocket launched by Palestinian resistance groups from Gaza, a claim echoed by US President Joe Biden during his visit to Tel Aviv. However, substantial evidence points to an Israeli missile strike as the cause of this humanitarian catastrophe.Mahathir criticized Biden's stance, saying, "President Joe Biden's statement regarding the bombing of the hospital in Gaza being from a misfired Palestinian rocket is totally ridiculous and absurd." He added, "Why should there be any doubt that the blast at the Al Ahli Arab hospital resulted from an Israeli airstrike, as the murderous regime had been attempting to wipe out Palestinians in Gaza for the past week.""In fact, Israel had been targeting Palestinians for the past 70 years, and now, suddenly, after launching air strikes day and night, Palestinians are being blamed for the hospital blast. Biden's narrative is based on feedback from Netanyahu and the Pentagon," Mahathir continued.Furthermore, Mahathir accused Biden of repeating Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's false claims about Hamas fighters allegedly beheading Israeli babies."A more recent lie is about Biden claiming to have seen pictures of Hamas beheading babies. Indeed, the White House had withdrawn the statement, admitting that there was no proof of such an act.""How could Biden blatantly lie in the first place and with a straight face?" Mahathir concluded, "The United States government needs to come clean and tell the truth. Israel and its IDF are the terrorists. The United States is blatantly supporting terrorists. So what is the United States?"The conflict in Gaza was initiated by Israel on October 8, a day after a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group named " Al-Aqsa Storm." Tragically, the ongoing Israeli air raids have resulted in the death of 3,500 Palestinians, including over 1,000 women and 1,000 children.