Saturday 21 October 2023 - 04:53

World Stands in Solidarity with Gaza, Palestine

Protests and expressions of solidarity persist across a multitude of Arab and international regions as the ‘Israeli’ onslaught on Gaza enters its harrowing fourteenth day.

Yemen’s capital Sanaa and several other governorates witnessed massive rallies in support of Palestine and in solidarity with Gaza, under the slogan ‘Mobilization to Back the Palestinian People and Resistance.’

A statement issued at the end of the Yemeni rallies emphasized that the sole and right way to confront the Zionist enemy and its US and western supporters is the resistance.

From Iraq, waves of supporters converged at the Jordanian border to stand with Palestine and bolster the resistance.

In sync with the Friday call to prayer, impassioned marches resonated across the Iraqi provinces in fervent support of Palestine.

Lebanese people sailed in unity from the shores of Saida in the south, proclaiming their unwavering support for Palestine. Multiple protests also took place in the capital Beirut.

In the Palestinian refugee camps in the southern regions of Lebanon, Palestinians gathered in solidarity with their own land, Palestine, and their resistance.

In Jordan, determined delegations were seen making their way toward the border areas adjoining occupied Palestine, uniting in resounding demonstrations of support for Palestine and unyielding solidarity with Gaza.

Meanwhile, Algeria amplified the outpouring of support through massive demonstrations, passionately expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.
