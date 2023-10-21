Gaza Martyrs Top 4,000, Four Hospitals Out of Service

Islam Times - The health situation in Gaza turned more than catastrophic as four hospitals became out of service, the Ministry of Health's strategic stock in the strip ran out, and it announced the martyrdom of more than 4,137 Palestinians and the injury of 13,000 others.

The fatalities are the result of the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression on Gaza that has finished its 14th consecutive day.In this respect, Doctors Without Borders reported that electricity fuel in Al-Shifa Hospital, the main hospital in Gaza, will run out within 24 hours.Last Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] in the Gaza Strip announced that "hospitals will not be able to care for the wounded and the patients due to the depletion of supplies."The ICRC confirmed that it will not be able to continue its humanitarian work unless more supplies are brought into Gaza.Also, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned earlier that "fuel reserves in all hospitals in the Gaza Strip will run out," stressing that "The shutdown of backup generators would put the lives of thousands of patients at risk."Video scenes showed that hospitals resorted to placing the bodies of martyrs in "ice cream" freezers due to the large number of martyrs that exceeded their capacity to accommodate them.The director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza also announced that operations would be performed without anesthesia and in the streets.Last Tuesday, the occupation forces targeted the Baptist Hospital in the center of the Gaza Strip, massacring more than 500, most of them children and women.In conjunction with the ongoing ‘Israeli’ aggression against Gaza for 13 days, the occupation tightened its siege on Gaza and bombed the Rafah crossing, which exacerbated the humanitarian crisis.Video scenes showed Palestinians in Gaza resorting to drinking unclean water, due to the depletion of drinking water, which portends a serious health crisis that threatens the lives of citizens.Additionally, a bakery of the UN's World Food Program in the Gaza Strip was bombed last night, according to the WFP, which explained that the bakery was distributing bread to displaced families in shelter centers."Of the 23 bakeries we work with, only 4 are operating today because most of them have run out of fuel," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.