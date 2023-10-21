Hamas Frees Two American Prisoners for Humanitarian Reasons

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas has released two US prisoners from Gaza for humanitarian reasons.

Hamas' armed wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, has released two US prisoners from Gaza - a mother and her daughter - "for humanitarian reasons" in response to Qatari mediation efforts in the war with Israel, its spokesman Abu Ubaida said on Friday.Hamas says it took about 200 prisoners during its Oct. 7 Al-Aqsa Storm operation carried out from the Gaza Strip on the Zionist Israeli regime military armed settlers in the occupied lands.The spokesman of Hamas’s military wing says the group has released two US captives “for humanitarian reasons”.Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, has said the release of two US captives is a “goodwill” gesture by the movementIn an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamad said the move came under Qatari mediation.