0
Saturday 21 October 2023 - 05:01

Hamas Frees Two American Prisoners for Humanitarian Reasons

Story Code : 1089932
Hamas Frees Two American Prisoners for Humanitarian Reasons
Hamas' armed wing, the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, has released two US prisoners from Gaza - a mother and her daughter - "for humanitarian reasons" in response to Qatari mediation efforts in the war with Israel, its spokesman Abu Ubaida said on Friday.

Hamas says it took about 200 prisoners during its Oct. 7 Al-Aqsa Storm operation carried out from the Gaza Strip on the Zionist Israeli regime military armed settlers in the occupied lands.

The spokesman of Hamas’s military wing says the group has released two US captives “for humanitarian reasons”.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, has said the release of two US captives is a “goodwill” gesture by the movement

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Hamad said the move came under Qatari mediation.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023