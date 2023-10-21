0
Saturday 21 October 2023 - 05:03

Hezbollah Conducts Several Attacks on Israeli Enemy

Story Code : 1089933
Hezbollah Conducts Several Attacks on Israeli Enemy
Hezbollah announced in a statement striking five Israeli military outposts in occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshuba Hills with guided missiles, according to the Al-Manar TV website.

Al-Manar further cited the Zionist regime media as reporting that Zionist settlers were evacuated from “Qiryat Shemona” town near the Lebanon border because of the Hezbollah attacks. 

Al-Manar correspondent reports missile fire at Israeli military site of Burket Risha in South Lebanon.

Hezbollah fighters also struke the Israeli occupation site of Al-Assi off Mays Al-Jabal with guided missiles, another Hezbollah statement said.

Hezbollah fired guided missiles at the Israeli site of Hermon in the Western Border Zone, the other statement by the Resistance movement said.

The Lebanese Islamic Resistance further said in a separate statement that its fighters attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers at Ramim barracks, occupied Hounin, inflicting confirmed losses.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

Since the start of the Israeli aggression, more than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver.

However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south, killing large numbers of Palestinians.

The United Nations says about half of the Palestinians in Gaza have been made homeless, still trapped inside the besieged strip.

The world body’s human rights office says Israel’s complete siege of Gaza, combined with the evacuation order, could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians, breaching international law.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023