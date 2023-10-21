Hezbollah Conducts Several Attacks on Israeli Enemy

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement announced in different statements on Friday its fighters targeted different Israeli outposts with guided missiles.

Hezbollah announced in a statement striking five Israeli military outposts in occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfarshuba Hills with guided missiles, according to the Al-Manar TV website.Al-Manar further cited the Zionist regime media as reporting that Zionist settlers were evacuated from “Qiryat Shemona” town near the Lebanon border because of the Hezbollah attacks.Al-Manar correspondent reports missile fire at Israeli military site of Burket Risha in South Lebanon.Hezbollah fighters also struke the Israeli occupation site of Al-Assi off Mays Al-Jabal with guided missiles, another Hezbollah statement said.Hezbollah fired guided missiles at the Israeli site of Hermon in the Western Border Zone, the other statement by the Resistance movement said.The Lebanese Islamic Resistance further said in a separate statement that its fighters attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers at Ramim barracks, occupied Hounin, inflicting confirmed losses.Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.Since the start of the Israeli aggression, more than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed.Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver.However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south, killing large numbers of Palestinians.The United Nations says about half of the Palestinians in Gaza have been made homeless, still trapped inside the besieged strip.The world body’s human rights office says Israel’s complete siege of Gaza, combined with the evacuation order, could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians, breaching international law.