About 30 Killed in Early Morning Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Islam Times - The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that about 30 people have been killed in early morning attacks by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

Israel bombarded several residential buildings in Gaza’s southern Rafah City killing at least 14 people, wounding others, and leaving several people missing beneath the rubble, according to the news agency.At least 14 people were also killed in Jabalia town in the north of Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.The war in the West Bank continued last night.The raids have happened in Ramallah, as well as in Nablus, Jericho, and Hebron.Within those raids, one person has died, a 17-year-old, and that happened after the demolition of a home. That was in Jericho, in a refugee camp – one of the largest Palestinian refugee camps in the occupied West Bank known as Aqabat Jaber.Apart from that death, there have also been several arrests, more than 20, including one of a prominent activist on social media.The UN reports that as Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip entered its fourteenth day, 352 people were killed in the previous 24 hours bringing the death toll in the Palestinian enclave to 4,137, with 70 percent of the dead being children and women.More than 1,000 people are reported missing and presumed to be under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli air attacks and artillery, according to the UN update.About 1.4 million people are internally displaced in Gaza, with more than 544,000 sheltering in 147 UN-designated emergency shelters, which are experiencing increasingly dire conditions.The UN estimates that, so far, at least 30 percent of all housing in the Gaza Strip has been either destroyed or damaged in Israeli attacks, according to the Ministry of Housing in Gaza.Over the past 24 hours in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces “killed another three Palestinian children during clashes”, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed there by Israeli forces or settlers to 82, including 25 children, since October 7.Due to growing Israeli settler violence and official restrictions, at least 74 Palestinian households – comprising 545 people of which more than half are children – have been displaced from 13 herding/Bedouin communities in the occupied West Bank since October 7.More than 1,400 Israeli and foreign nationals have been killed in Israel, the majority during the October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.