Islam Times - The Kremlin spokesman stated that US President Joe Biden's remarks comparing Russian leader Vladimir Putin's policies and Hamas' actions are unacceptable.

"We do not accept such a tone towards Russia and towards our president," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on Biden's words.He pointed out that the US constantly discusses the actions of the Russian leader. "The topic of Putin in the rhetoric of the US establishment at all levels: from the low, middle, and up to the highest, it is a constant. And Putin's family name is an integral part of US domestic political life. We can see it, we can say it. This is visible to the naked eye," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.Peskov noted that now is an emotional and potentially very dangerous moment in the international situation, including in connection with the escalation in the Middle East."There is a lot of emotion in the speeches of various politicians, including high-ranking politicians and statesmen. But such rhetoric is hardly appropriate for responsible leaders. And it is unlikely that such rhetoric can be acceptable to us either," he emphasized.