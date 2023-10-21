Islam Times - Iran's Foreign Minister in reaction to Israel's attack on Saint Porphyrius Church in Gaza, said that the bombing of the historical church is similar to ISIS terrorist groups' action.

"The brutal behavior of this hated regime in aggression, desecration of divine religions, and attack on human historical and cultural heritage is similar to the wild terrorist groups and ISIS," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Foreign Minister posted on his page in X platform.At least 18 Palestinian Christians have been killed and many others have been injured after Israel's airstrike targeted the Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza late Thursday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.The Church of St. Porphyrius, one of the oldest churches in the region, is located in Gaza's southern Zeitoun neighborhood, only 250 meters away from the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which was targeted in a ruthless airstrike on Oct. 17 that killed hundreds of people.Many people Christians had taken shelter in the church from Israeli bombardment.The Orthodox Church said in a statement: "The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli air strike that has struck its church compound in the city of Gaza."