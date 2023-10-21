Haniyeh Warns of Regional War if Israeli Aggression Continues

Islam Times - The chief of Hamas political bureau, said that they warned everyone that if this war continues it might lead to a regional war.

In response to the crimes of Israeli regime, the Palestinian resistance forces have launched a comprehensive and unique operation named Al-Aqsa Flood from Gaza against the positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories on Saturday, October 7, 2023.The disastrous defeat of the Zionists has caused the leaders of this regime to repeatedly target the civilians and innocent people of Gaza in recent days and commit a war crime by besieging this city.In this regard, the chief of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh emphasized: "The crimes of the Zionist enemy, with today's massacre in the Nur Shams camp, were extended to the West Bank and Lebanon as well, in a failed attempt to crush the will of resistance."He said: "We announced to everyone that these crimes should be condemned and these murderers and criminals should be put on trial and punished in international courts."He continued: "The goal is to move the people of Gaza to Egypt and the residents of the West Bank to Jordan."Haniyeh added: "The continuation of the enemy's crimes against the people of Gaza will disrupt all equations in Palestine and the region."The head of the political bureau of the Hamas movement further stated: "What is going on in Gaza will lead to a regional war that the enemy and its supporters will not be able to control."He continued: "Despite the brutality and crimes of the Zionists, the Palestinian resistance has the upper hand in this battle."He also pointed to America's failure to align the position of Islamic and Arab countries with the plan to resettle the people of Gaza and said: "The Palestinian nation is committed to its land and will never accept resettlement or an alternative homeland."