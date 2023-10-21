0
Saturday 21 October 2023 - 08:56

Iran’s Top General: US Support for ’Israel’ Exacerbates Gaza Situation

Story Code : 1090040
Iran’s Top General: US Support for ’Israel’ Exacerbates Gaza Situation
“Extensive American support, including the supply of heavy weaponry and munitions to the Zionist regime, will further complicate the situation,” Baqeri said, conveying his concerns during a phone call with Turkey's Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler.

He further emphasized the “Israeli” increased pressures on Palestinians in recent weeks, as well as the entity’s disregard for the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its role in Palestinian suffering, according to the General Staff's Public Relations Department.

Baqeri also underlined the necessity of taking serious measures to halt the ongoing crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime, including their brutal attacks on civilians in Gaza and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid, encompassing food and medicine.

In parallel, Baqeri expressed his belief that extensive American support, including the provision of heavy weaponry and munitions to the Zionist entity, constitutes the United States' involvement in the atrocities of the Zionist regime, contributing to the heightened complexity of the situation in Gaza and he warned about the potential consequences of such support.

Furthermore, General Baqeri urged the Turkish government to leverage all available means to help prevent the continuation of these crimes and to support the people of Gaza.

For his part, the Turkish Minister provided insights into measures undertaken by his country's government aimed at reducing tensions and halting the conflicts.

He affirmed Turkey's unwavering commitment to these efforts and assured that the country would persist in its initiatives.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023