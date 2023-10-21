Iran’s Top General: US Support for ’Israel’ Exacerbates Gaza Situation

Islam Times - The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, voiced his concern over extensive American support for the Zionist entity, including the supply of heavy weaponry and munitions.

“Extensive American support, including the supply of heavy weaponry and munitions to the Zionist regime, will further complicate the situation,” Baqeri said, conveying his concerns during a phone call with Turkey's Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler.He further emphasized the “Israeli” increased pressures on Palestinians in recent weeks, as well as the entity’s disregard for the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and its role in Palestinian suffering, according to the General Staff's Public Relations Department.Baqeri also underlined the necessity of taking serious measures to halt the ongoing crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime, including their brutal attacks on civilians in Gaza and the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid, encompassing food and medicine.In parallel, Baqeri expressed his belief that extensive American support, including the provision of heavy weaponry and munitions to the Zionist entity, constitutes the United States' involvement in the atrocities of the Zionist regime, contributing to the heightened complexity of the situation in Gaza and he warned about the potential consequences of such support.Furthermore, General Baqeri urged the Turkish government to leverage all available means to help prevent the continuation of these crimes and to support the people of Gaza.For his part, the Turkish Minister provided insights into measures undertaken by his country's government aimed at reducing tensions and halting the conflicts.He affirmed Turkey's unwavering commitment to these efforts and assured that the country would persist in its initiatives.