EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’

Islam Times As Gaza is relentlessly bombed by the Zionist ‘Israeli’ regime, more than 800 EU officials have written to the bloc’s chief, Ursula von der Leyen, criticizing her “uncontrolled” support for ‘Israel.’

The signatories of the letter say they “hardly recognize the values of the EU”, adding there is a “seeming indifference demonstrated over the past few days by our institution towards the ongoing massacre of civilians in the Gaza Strip, in disregard for human rights and international humanitarian law.”They say they are saddened by the Commission’s “double standards”, since it considers the blockade of Ukraine by Russia as an act of terror, while ‘Israel’s’ blockade of Gaza is “completely ignored.”“If ‘Israel’ does not stop immediately, the whole Gaza Strip and its inhabitants will be erased from the planet,” the letter warned.“We urge you [von der Leyen] to call, together with the leaders of the whole Union, for a ceasefire and for the protection of civilian life. This is at the core of the EU existence,” they said, warning “the EU risks losing all credibility.”The letter represents deep divisions within the bloc on how to approach the ‘Israeli’ war on Gaza, which in less than two weeks has left thousands of Palestinians martyred and injured.The European Commission’s “recent unfortunate actions or positions seem to give a free hand to the acceleration and the legitimacy of a war crime in the Gaza Strip”, the letter said.In Gaza, more than 4,000 Palestinians have been martyred, many of them children.“We would have been proud if the European Union … had called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and indiscriminate violence against civilians,” the letter read.The call on von der Leyen follows other signs of political friction in the West, with reports that US diplomats are preparing a “dissent cable” on the Middle East war, a document criticizing Washington’s policy that goes to State Department leaders.