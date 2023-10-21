0
Saturday 21 October 2023 - 09:04

Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza

Story Code : 1090050
Delivering a statement before the UNSC on “Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Contribution of Regional Mechanisms to Peace and Security,” held in New York on Friday, Saeed Iravani said Iran is very disappointed by the Council's inability to adopt a basic resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Palestine.

The ambassador called for the immediate attention of the international community to the ongoing situation in Palestine.

For tens of years, Palestinians have been suffering from apartheid policy, discrimination, aggression and occupation, Iravani said.

“Today, the international community is witnessing yet another horrific uptick in atrocities and collective punishment against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip by the ‘Israeli’ regime, particularly the heinous terrorist attacks on Al Ahli Arab Hospital,” according to the ambassador.

Iravani went on to stress that intentionally targeting a hospital after violating the international regulations clearly is nothing but “war crime.”
