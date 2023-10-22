0
Sunday 22 October 2023 - 04:38

N Korea Issues US Nuke Bomber Warning

Story Code : 1090200
N Korea Issues US Nuke Bomber Warning
In comments published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency [KCNA] on Friday, Pyongyang slammed the stationing of a B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber in South Korea earlier this week, declaring that Washington’s “military provocations are evolving to a more dangerous stage.”

“This is an intentional maneuver by the United States… to provoke a nuclear war,” the statement said regarding the deployment and subsequent joint drills with South Korean forces. “The United States will not be unaware of the fact that the Korean Peninsula is legally in a state of war and that strategic assets contributing to the enemy's territory will be the first targets for destruction.”

The Pentagon staged a highly visible demonstration of the B-52 after the aircraft arrived in Seoul on Tuesday, showing it off through flyovers alongside several other American warplanes, including F-22 and F-16 fighter jets. The US Air Force’s Pacific division declared that move had demonstrated Washington’s “commitment to the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region” and also bolstered military ties with South Korea.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden said the US military would enhance the “regular visibility” of strategic military assets on the peninsula, hoping the move would improve “deterrence” against the DPRK. Soon after, the Pentagon dispatched a nuclear ballistic missile submarine to South Korea for the first time since 1981, also drawing harsh condemnation from the North.

Pyongyang noted that it codified a new nuclear weapons doctrine into law last September, declaring that its acquisition of the bomb was “irreversible,” while authorizing the first-use of nuclear weapons if an enemy attack is “judged to be imminent.”

“The time when the United States held a ‘monopoly’ over the right to preemptive strike has already come to an end,” the statement continued, adding that this week’s B-52 deployment was “a serious military move of a nuclear preemptive strike aimed at the physical elimination of our country.”

North Korea has stepped up missile tests in recent years, insisting that they are purely defensive measures. The US, Japan, and South Korea maintain that these actions are illegal under international law and raise tensions in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023