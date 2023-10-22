NYT: Biden Urged “Israel” Not to Open a Front against Hezbollah

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden urged “Israeli” leaders to refrain from launching a major attack on Hezbollah resistance group in Lebanon, which could open a second front against the “Israeli” entity in the war, the New York Times said.

According to the report, Washington was concerned that far-right members of the coalition were pushing for the “Israeli” entity to take action on its northern front after repeated rocket and anti-tank fire directed at the entity and attempts by resistance fighters to infiltrate the border, which have already caused fatalities.The paper said the American concern was that Iran and the US would be dragged into the war. While the “Israeli” entity and the Biden administration were attempting to show a united front publicly, behind the scenes there were differences in view. But the Times added that Washington was working through additional channels to urge Hezbollah against escalation.American and “Israeli” sources told the publication that there has not been any evidence found that would indicate Hezbollah or Iran's direct involvement in the Hamas’s Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, where over 1,400 “Israelis” died and some 200 were taken hostage.The report also revealed that after Sec. of State Antony Blinken met with War Minister Yoav Gallant last week, the two agreed there would be no statements made but Gallant spoke on camera, thanking the US for sending the USS Gerald Ford to the region, a force that could if needed, act against Hezbollah if the conflict broadens.An official in the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister's Office said in response to the New York Times's reporting that the entity is united in the war against Hamas and if Hezbollah joins the fight, they will be making a grave mistake and will pay a devastating cost.The US State Department, the US “National Security” Council, the IOF and the War Ministry all declined to comment.