0
Sunday 22 October 2023 - 04:46

NYT: Biden Urged “Israel” Not to Open a Front against Hezbollah

Story Code : 1090204
NYT: Biden Urged “Israel” Not to Open a Front against Hezbollah
According to the report, Washington was concerned that far-right members of the coalition were pushing for the “Israeli” entity to take action on its northern front after repeated rocket and anti-tank fire directed at the entity and attempts by resistance fighters to infiltrate the border, which have already caused fatalities. 

The paper said the American concern was that Iran and the US would be dragged into the war. While the “Israeli” entity and the Biden administration were attempting to show a united front publicly, behind the scenes there were differences in view. But the Times added that Washington was working through additional channels to urge Hezbollah against escalation. 

American and “Israeli” sources told the publication that there has not been any evidence found that would indicate Hezbollah or Iran's direct involvement in the Hamas’s Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, where over 1,400 “Israelis” died and some 200 were taken hostage.

The report also revealed that after Sec. of State Antony Blinken met with War Minister Yoav Gallant last week, the two agreed there would be no statements made but Gallant spoke on camera, thanking the US for sending the USS Gerald Ford to the region, a force that could if needed, act against Hezbollah if the conflict broadens.

An official in the “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister's Office said in response to the New York Times's reporting that the entity is united in the war against Hamas and if Hezbollah joins the fight, they will be making a grave mistake and will pay a devastating cost.

The US State Department, the US “National Security” Council, the IOF and the War Ministry all declined to comment.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023