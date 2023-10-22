0
Sunday 22 October 2023 - 04:59

Sayyed Safieddine: West Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes; Palestine Future to be Shaped by the Resistance

Story Code : 1090207
Sayyed Safieddine: West Complicit in ‘Israeli’ Crimes; Palestine Future to be Shaped by the Resistance
“Resistance has never been for us an emotional action, but rather a reaction to the occupation and an expression of national belonging,” Sayyed Safieddine explained, stressing that the enemy is still occupying our land and threatening our existence to avenge its defeat in 2006.

The senior Hezbollah official further noted that in our resistance, which we have always been taking pride in, we have always been fighting in a rightful cause to defend our land, nation, and sanctities.

“Today’s fight is for a rightful cause and to defend the nations and what is happening in Gaza today is not only related to Gaza and Palestine,” Sayyed Safieddine added.

“The West rushed to help the ‘Israeli’ entity the moment it felt it is in danger as the mindset of revenge for Western leaders makes them ready to annihilate entire nations.”

Sayyed Safieddine further accused the West of being complicit in massacres committed by the ‘Israeli’ occupation against the unarmed Palestinian people. “The US, European, and Western countries are gangs and mafias instead of states.”

Praising the steadfastness of the people of Gaza, Sayyed Safieddine termed it as the answer that they won’t abandon the resistance, adding that the resistance fighters in this region are adherent to their weapons and ready to fight until the end.

“The massacres committed in Gaza will increase the Arab and Islamic people’s adherence to and persuasion about the resistance,” the senior Hezbollah official insisted.

“They won’t kill the spirit within us, which is the spirit of resistance, Ahlulbayt, Karbala, and defending justice,” Sayyed Safieddine said, underscoring that the future that will be shaped in Gaza and Palestine will be made at the hands of the hero resistance fighters.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023