Pro-Palestinian Supporters March in London to Demand Ceasefire, Aid

Islam Times - Pro-Palestinian demonstrators organized a new march in London, calling for end of Israeli violence against Gaza and the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

"We are all united to deliver the same message: We want the violence to end, we're calling for an immediate ceasefire and for necessary humanitarian supplies to be safely delivered to the people of Gaza," said Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, noting the significant turnout.Jamal emphasized that addressing the root cause of the violence, identified as Israel's decades-long military occupation, is crucial to ending the ongoing conflict.Meanwhile, James Cleverly, the UK foreign secretary, expressed his efforts to engage with Israeli authorities. He has urged the Israeli military to respect international law and protect the lives of civilians in Gaza.Cleverly, speaking at the Cairo Peace Summit, acknowledged the divisive nature of the conflict, which has posed personal and professional challenges.This comes as the Israeli regime's army has stated that it continues to train "for the next phase of the war" as part of preparations for an anticipated ground invasion of Gaza.Gaza's Ministry of Health has reported a significant toll from Israeli attacks, with 4,385 people killed, including 1,756 children and 967 women.Additionally, 13,561 people have been wounded, and a large portion of victims comprises children, women, and the elderly, with many still trapped under the rubble.