Hezbollah Strikes Several Israeli Border Outposts Saturday

Islam Times - Hezbollah announced on Saturday it had struck several Israeli posts at the border with the Zionist entity.

The Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance issued five statements announcing the strikes on several Israeli sites.In the first four statements, the Islamic Resistance declared targeting Rweisat Al-Alam outpost in occupied Shebaa Farms, Al-Abbad site, Hanita outpost and occupied Hounin (Ramim) with guided missiles, noting that the strikes resulted in direct and accurate hits.The fifth statement said that an Israeli Hummer and a tank at Duviv Barracks at the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, noting that the strike resulted in casualties among the Israeli crew.Also on Saturday, Hezbollah announed martyrdom of three of its fighters while performing their duties: Ismail Ahmad Al-Zein, Bilal Nimr Rmaiti and Ali Khalil Khreis.