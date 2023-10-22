Hezbollah Official: Gaza Will be Israel’s Graveyard in Case of Ground Invasion

Islam Times - Palestinians will turn Gaza into a graveyard for Israeli troops if the regime launches a ground invasion of the besieged territory, a high-ranking official with Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah has said.

“We have no option but victory and the occupiers have no option but defeat,” Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a live speech on Saturday.He said the crimes of Israel would not go unanswered.Today enemies are afraid of the capabilities of the resistance axis, the Hezbollah official saidو according to Press TV.Sheikh Qassem hailed the unique achievements made by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, which was launched on October 7. It was “a nail in the coffin of Israel,” as he described the operation.Qassem also denounced the Western camp for supporting Israel, saying they are complicit in the crimes.The West’s stance on the “two-state solution” is merely aimed at distracting the public opinion, the Hezbollah official said.Israel, Sheikh Qassem said, pursues a systematic genocide of the Palestinian people by targeting civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.He confirmed that Hezbollah has received many calls not to intervene in the ongoing Hamas war against Israel. However, he said, “We are now in the heart of the battle.”“We tell those who contact us that they (the occupiers) must stop the aggression first, so that the conflict does not expand.”Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas launched the surprise operation.More than 4,385 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip as a result of the brutal bombardments. Over 13,560 people have also been injured.