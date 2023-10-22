0
Sunday 22 October 2023 - 06:04

Hezbollah Official: Gaza Will be Israel’s Graveyard in Case of Ground Invasion

Story Code : 1090227
Hezbollah Official: Gaza Will be Israel’s Graveyard in Case of Ground Invasion
“We have no option but victory and the occupiers have no option but defeat,” Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a live speech on Saturday.

He said the crimes of Israel would not go unanswered.

Today enemies are afraid of the capabilities of the resistance axis, the Hezbollah official saidو according to Press TV.

Sheikh Qassem hailed the unique achievements made by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, which was launched on October 7. It was “a nail in the coffin of Israel,” as he described the operation.

Qassem also denounced the Western camp for supporting Israel, saying they are complicit in the crimes.

The West’s stance on the “two-state solution” is merely aimed at distracting the public opinion, the Hezbollah official said.

Israel, Sheikh Qassem said, pursues a systematic genocide of the Palestinian people by targeting civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

He confirmed that Hezbollah has received many calls not to intervene in the ongoing Hamas war against Israel. However, he said, “We are now in the heart of the battle.”

“We tell those who contact us that they (the occupiers) must stop the aggression first, so that the conflict does not expand.”

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, after Hamas launched the surprise operation.

More than 4,385 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip as a result of the brutal bombardments. Over 13,560 people have also been injured.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
Biden in “Israeli”-Occupied Territories for Support after Strike Kills 500 in Gaza Hospital
18 October 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
Ayatollah Khamenei Warns of Uncontrollable Muslim Reaction to Israeli Crimes
18 October 2023