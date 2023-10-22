0
Sunday 22 October 2023 - 07:42

Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians in Occupied West Bank

Local sources emphasized that at least one Palestinian youth was killed during the shooting of the Zionist occupation forces towards the Palestinians in the Tamun town, located in the south of Tubas.

Al-Mayadeen reported that heavy clashes took place between the Zionists and Palestinians in the Askar camp east of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that four Palestinian youths have been martyred so far during the Zionists' attack on Nablus.

The killings took place in Jenin, Qabatiya, Tammun, and Nablus, the official Wafa news agency said, adding that three of them were shot by Israeli forces and two others died as a result of an attack on a mosque.

Furthermore, the Zionist forces carried out airstrikes against the Jenin camp in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that the airstrikes of the Zionist regime against Jenin have so far left 2 martyrs and several wounded.
