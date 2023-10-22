The Islamic Resistance Mourns Six Fighters Who Were Martyred While Performing their Duties
Allah Almighty is Truthful
The Islamic Resistance mourned six of its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties along Lebanon’s border with the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.
The martyrs were identified as:
Ismail Ahmad Zein [Haidar Ali] from Shhour
Bilal Nemer Rmaity [Abu Ali Nour] from Al-Majadel
Ali Khalil Khreiss from Al-Khiam
Abbas Bassam Shouman [Abu Al-Fadhl] from Al-Nabi Na’am, Baalbek
Ibrahim Hassan Atwi [Abu Turab] from Al-Suwwanah
Wissam Mohammad Haidar [Ahmad Abbas] from Marjeyoun