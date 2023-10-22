The Islamic Resistance Mourns Six Fighters Who Were Martyred While Performing their Duties

Islam Times - Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Ismail Ahmad Zein [Haidar Ali] from ShhourBilal Nemer Rmaity [Abu Ali Nour] from Al-MajadelAli Khalil Khreiss from Al-KhiamAbbas Bassam Shouman [Abu Al-Fadhl] from Al-Nabi Na’am, BaalbekIbrahim Hassan Atwi [Abu Turab] from Al-SuwwanahWissam Mohammad Haidar [Ahmad Abbas] from Marjeyoun