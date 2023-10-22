Israeli Attacks Knock Out Syrian Airports, Kill Two

Islam Times - Israeli attacks have disabled Syria's two main airports, resulting in two fatalities, according to a state media report citing a military source.

"At approximately 5:25 am (02:25 GMT), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack, targeting Damascus and Aleppo international airports, leading to the death of a civilian worker at Damascus airport and wounding another," state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.The Syrian source further explained that the aerial act of aggression involved waves of missiles originating from the Mediterranean Sea west of Lattakia and from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, specifically targeting Damascus and Aleppo international airports."Material damage to the airports' runways put them out of service."Citing Syria's general directorate of meteorology, Reuters news agency later reported that at least two workers were killed "as a result of Israeli bombardment targeting Syria's Damascus airport at dawn."