Monday 23 October 2023 - 02:23

Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourned five of its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties along Lebanon’s border with the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

The martyrs were identified as:

Martyr Ali Youssef Abu Khalil [Zolfiqar], from Al-Qlayleh, South Lebanon

Martyr Haidar Khodor Ayyad [Mohammad Jawad], from Tayrfelsay, South Lebanon

Martyr Jaafar Abbas Ayyoub [Zolfiqar], from Younin, Beqaa

Martyr Ali Mahmoud Marmar [Abu Turab], from Taybeh, South Lebanon

Martyr Ahmad Ali Al-Hellani [Nour Ali], from Al-Hellaniyeh, Beqaa
