Hezbollah Mourns Martyrs of Sunday, October 22, 2023
Story Code : 1090382
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourned five of its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties along Lebanon’s border with the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.
The martyrs were identified as:
Martyr Ali Youssef Abu Khalil [Zolfiqar], from Al-Qlayleh, South Lebanon
Martyr Haidar Khodor Ayyad [Mohammad Jawad], from Tayrfelsay, South Lebanon
Martyr Jaafar Abbas Ayyoub [Zolfiqar], from Younin, Beqaa
Martyr Ali Mahmoud Marmar [Abu Turab], from Taybeh, South Lebanon
Martyr Ahmad Ali Al-Hellani [Nour Ali], from Al-Hellaniyeh, Beqaa