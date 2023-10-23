0
Monday 23 October 2023 - 02:31

US Bolsters Military Footprint in Region amid Israeli Violence in Gaza

Story Code : 1090386
In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin disclosed that he had authorized the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and additional Patriot battalions to undisclosed locations in the Middle East to enhance the protection of US forces. THAAD systems are designed to intercept various types of missiles and have an operational range of about 200 kilometers, while Patriots, known for their recent use in Ukraine, have a range of up to 160 kilometers and are capable of shooting down missiles, drones, and warplanes.

According to Austin, this decision was reached after "detailed discussions" with US President Joe Biden to provide support to Israel. Additionally, the Defense Secretary ordered a certain number of US forces to be prepared for deployment as part of prudent contingency planning.

In response to a surprise attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas against Israel earlier this month, the US had already deployed two aircraft carriers, the USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, along with support ships to the region. Furthermore, the Pentagon reportedly dispatched 2,000 marines and sailors to the waters off Palestine's coast as a "show of force" in the region, as reported by CNN on Tuesday.

These deployments are occurring within the context of the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have resulted in a significant loss of life over the past month. Israel has been conducting airstrikes on the Gaza Strip for more than two weeks, leading to the deaths of more than 4,650 Palestinians and the injury of approximately 14,245 others.
