Israel Wages War on Gaza on Behalf of US: Amirabdollahian

Islam Times - The Zionist regime, acting as proxy for the US, has launched an onslaught on the Gaza Strip and is butchering women and children under the pretext of targeting Hamas, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Naledi Pandor, held in Tehran on Sunday, Amirabdollahian slammed the strikes on Gaza as a proxy war that the Israeli regime has waged on behalf of the US.The top Iranian diplomat bemoaned the “bitter” fact that US President Joe Biden has, during a recent visit to Tel Aviv, voiced support for the Zionist regime, which is bombarding hospitals, mosques, churches and houses and killing women and children in Gaza under the pretext of attacking Hamas.It’s a great shame that Biden announced in Tel Aviv that the US would dispatch hundreds of planes and ships laden with arms to the occupied territories but has managed to coordinate plans for only 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter the besieged Gaza Strip, Amirabdollahian said. “This reveals that the Israeli regime has launched a proxy war against Palestinians.”He warned that the region is currently like a “powder keg”, noting that any Israeli “miscalculation” in proceeding with the policy of genocide and forced displacement of Gazans will have “heavy and bitter consequences” for the region and the interests of warmongers.If the US and the Israeli regime do not stop their crimes against humanity immediately, there will be a possibility of anything at any moment and the region may spin out of control, he warned.The foreign minister also expressed gratitude to the government and people of South Africa for supporting Palestine against apartheid.For her part, Pandor said South Africa has consistently voiced support for Palestine.Nobody should suffer from injustice, she stated, calling for stronger efforts to assist the people of Palestine.The South African diplomat emphasized that Palestinians must own their territories and the 1967 frontiers should be recognized.South Africa supports peace and believes that the lands of Palestinians have been occupied and they have been deprived of human rights, she noted.At least 4,651 Palestinians have been killed and more than 14,000 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation outside Gaza.Hamas said at least 55 people were killed in Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip on Saturday night.