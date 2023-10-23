Israeli Army Confirms Hamas Repelled Ground Attack

Islam Times - The Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing, said Sunday that it has repelled an Israeli ground attack near Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip, destroying an Israeli tank and two bulldozers.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, the Qassam Brigades said its “fighters engaged an armored Israeli force in a well-prepared ambush to the east of Khan Yunis, just moments after it crossed the border by a few meters,” Al-Jazeera reported.“The fighters bravely engaged with the infiltrating force … and they returned to their bases safely,” the statement further noted.The Israel military top spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed the report and announced that one soldier was killed and three others were hurt after Hamas attacked soldiers carrying out an operation on the Gaza border earlier today, Times of Israel reported.Meanwhile, Israeli regime admitted on Sunday that one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position outside the Gaza Strip.Egypt’s military spokesman said that an unspecified number of border guards have sustained “minor injuries” from “fragments of a shell accidentally fired from an Israeli tank” near the Gaza border.The Egyptian army said that Israel immediately expressed its regret over the unintentional incident, adding that an Israeli investigation is underway.