0
Monday 23 October 2023 - 02:39

Israeli Army Confirms Hamas Repelled Ground Attack

Story Code : 1090390
Israeli Army Confirms Hamas Repelled Ground Attack
In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, the Qassam Brigades said its “fighters engaged an armored Israeli force in a well-prepared ambush to the east of Khan Yunis, just moments after it crossed the border by a few meters,” Al-Jazeera reported.

“The fighters bravely engaged with the infiltrating force … and they returned to their bases safely,” the statement further noted.

The Israel military top spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed the report and announced that one soldier was killed and three others were hurt after Hamas attacked soldiers carrying out an operation on the Gaza border earlier today, Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli regime admitted on Sunday that one of its tanks accidentally hit an Egyptian position outside the Gaza Strip.

Egypt’s military spokesman said that an unspecified number of border guards have sustained “minor injuries” from “fragments of a shell accidentally fired from an Israeli tank” near the Gaza border.

The Egyptian army said that Israel immediately expressed its regret over the unintentional incident, adding that an Israeli investigation is underway.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel to Evacuate 14 More Communities Near Lebanon Border
Israel to Evacuate 14 More Communities Near Lebanon Border
China Says It Uncovered another Spying Case in US
China Says It Uncovered another Spying Case in US
23 October 2023
Gaza Attack Marks Israel’s Political Suicide: Iranian Defense Minister
Gaza Attack Marks Israel’s Political Suicide: Iranian Defense Minister
23 October 2023
Russian Diplomat: Taking over Palestinian Lands for Settlements Should End
Russian Diplomat: Taking over Palestinian Lands for Settlements Should End
22 October 2023
Israeli Attacks Knock Out Syrian Airports, Kill Two
Israeli Attacks Knock Out Syrian Airports, Kill Two
22 October 2023
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
21 October 2023
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023