Hezbollah Targets Israeli Sites with Guided Missiles

Islam Times - The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has launched a series of retaliatory strikes against the positions of the Israeli occupation forces across the country’s southern border.

Lebanon's Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported on Sunday that Hezbollah targeted “with guided missiles” the Israeli outpost of Ruwaisat al-Alam on the Kfar Shuba hills in the eastern section of southern Lebanon.The news network also added that the technical devices and spying equipment on the tower of the Israeli Al-Abad site, located outside the town of Hula in the occupied territories, were targeted with guided missiles.Moreover, the Israeli media confirmed an exchange of fire with Hezbollah in the occupied Shebaa Farms, with an Israeli occupation army spokesman saying that a tank was hit by a guided missile fired from Lebanon.Reports by Israeli social media networks also said “heavy gunfire from Lebanon” had targeted an Israeli outpost near Misgav Am settlement on the border with the Arab country.The latest developments came a day after the Lebanese resistance movement announced striking three military bases belonging to the Israeli regime on the country's border with the occupied territories.In a statement on Sunday, the Israel regime announced its plans for the evacuation of another 14 settlements close to the Lebanese border, amid repeated rocket and missile attacks by Hezbollah and Palestinian resistance groups in the past two weeks.Many of the settlers in northern Israeli towns have already evacuated southward amid the escalating retaliatory attacks from Lebanon.Last week, the occupying regime evacuated 28 settlements that are within two kilometers of the Lebanese border, as well as the city of Kiryat Shmona.Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Israeli occupation have been exchanging sporadic fire since October 8, a day after the illegal entity started bringing the besieged Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip under a relentless and indiscriminate war.The brutal onslaught by the occupying entity has so far left more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, dead and over 14,000 others injured.Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases. The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any Israeli-imposed aggression