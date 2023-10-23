Palestinian Resistance Renews Attack on Tel Aviv

Islam Times - The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Sunday launched a rocket attack on the occupied city of Tel Aviv in response to the killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

On Sunday, Zionist sources reported that a loud explosion was heard and alarm sounding in Tel Aviv.The Palestinian Resistance also targeted Bat Yam, and Holon cities with rocket attacks.Earlier on Monday, Resistance launched an attack on Tel Aviv, Rishon Le Zion, Gush Dan, and some other areas in occupied territories.The regime's forces launched its deadly bombing campaign on Gaza after Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying regime.Over 4,300 Palestinians have so far been killed across the Gaza Strip, according to the latest figures by the Gaza Health Ministry. In the meantime, 13,500 Palestinians have also been injured in the Zionist regime's bloody campaign.Israel also cut off water supplies to the Gaza Strip more than a week ago.The United Nations has warned that approximately 2 million people in Gaza will soon run out of water because Israel has cut off supplies.