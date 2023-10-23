‘Israel’ Planned for Preemptive Strike on Lebanon, Hezbollah Border Attacks Frustrated Scheme: MP Fadlallah

Islam Times - Member of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Hasan Fadlallah held a press conference in Bint Jbeil border town to comment on the developments in Southern Lebanon.

MP Fadlallah indicated that Hezbollah fighters are engaging in heroic battles with the Israeli occupation forces along all the Lebanese-Palestinian borders.MP Fadlallah revealed that ‘Israel’ had planned to deal a blow to Lebanon before the US administration prevented the attack to avert a new defeat.In this regard, MP Fadlallah pointed out that Hezbollah is attacking the Israeli border sites in order to defend Lebanon and frustrate the enemy’s scheme in Gaza, underlining the importance of the collective efforts in order to confront the Israeli criminality.After the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza waged on October 7, its major offensive, called “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood”, and inflicted historical losses upon the Israeli enemy’s soldiers and settlers in the enclave, the Zionist occupation army has been dealing genocidal blows to the besieged Strip. Thus, Hezbollah started attacking the Israeli border posts in order to protect Lebanon from any Israeli miscalculation and to debilitate the Israeli military power deployed on Gaza border.