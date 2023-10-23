Palestinian Red Crescent Says Orders to Evacuate Gaza Hospitals Are "A Death Penalty" for Patients

Islam Times - Demands by Israel for the evacuation of Gaza hospitals amount to “a death penalty for patients”, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The organization said the Israeli military issued three evacuation orders for the Al-Quds hospital on Friday. Spokesperson Nebal Farsakh told CNN Sunday, "We do not have the means to evacuate them safely. Most of the patients are with critical injuries."A total of 24 hospitals, including Al-Quds, are under the threat of "being bombed at any second due to Israeli evacuation orders," Farsakh said.CNN has not independently verified this number. The Israel Defense Forces says "Hamas frequently uses civilian facilities as cover for its military operations".The World Health Organization has condemned "Israel's repeated orders for the evacuation of 22 hospitals treating more than 2,000 inpatients in Northern Gaza".Farsakh said her team is counting on the international community to take action ahead and "stand for humanity."Civilian lives in Gaza are being pushed "to the edge of catastrophe", the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) said, citing acute shortages of food, water and medical supplies to the enclave.The agency said Saturday it urgently requires $74 million to sustain its emergency response in Gaza for the next 90 days.The coastal enclave's stores have food reserves of less than a week and the ability to replenish these stocks is "compromised by damaged roads, safety concerns, and fuel shortages," the WFP said.The report also cites a steady decline in food commodities such as vegetables, wheat flour, and eggs, along with a rise in their prices.The UN agency appealed "for the protection of vital infrastructure and the safeguarding of civilians so they can access humanitarian aid points and services."Three WFP trucks were part of the convoy of 20 aid trucks that moved through the Rafah border crossing into Gaza on Saturday. Another 40 WFP trucks are waiting at Al-Arish, Egypt, to go through the Rafah border crossing to enter Gaza, the report said.Health officials in Gaza say the Israeli bombardment has killed at least 4,385 people since October 7, when fighters from the Hamas resistance movement launched an unprecedented large-scale attack against the occupying Israeli regime. More than 14,000 individuals have also been injured.Israel has imposed a "complete siege" on Gaza, cutting off access to food, water, electricity and fuel for the strip's 2.3 million residents after Hamas resistance movement launched an unprecedented large-scale attack against Israel on October 7.