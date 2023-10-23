0
Monday 23 October 2023 - 04:45

Israel to Evacuate 14 More Communities Near Lebanon Border

The residents will be taken to state-funded guesthouses, according to the defense ministry's National Emergency Management Authority.

The plan was approved by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Back in mid-October, Israel announced the evacuation of 28 towns, then later added the city of Kiryat Shmona, bringing the number to 29.

Amid the conflict in the Gaza Strip between Israeli troops and Hamas, tension has flared along the border between the Israeli-occupied territories and Lebanon, with exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah and the Israeli regime have been exchanging sporadic fire since October 8, a day after the Zionist regime started bringing the Palestinian territory of the Gaza Strip under a relentless and indiscriminate war.

The Lebanese resistance movement has announced the group’s "guns and rockets" were with Palestinian fighters, and stressed that it will intensify its attacks against Israel if necessary.

Gallant told senior Israeli officials this week that Hezbollah is “ten times stronger than Hamas”, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster has reported.

US President Joe Biden and his aides have advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to launch pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, The New York Times daily newspaper has reported.

Hezbollah has already fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the Tel Aviv regime’s military in both cases.

The resistance movement has vowed to resolutely defend Lebanon in case of any Israeli-imposed war.
