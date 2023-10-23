Poll: Nikki Haley Gains Ground on DeSantis in 2024 GOP Primary, Trump Still Dominates

Islam Times - A recent national poll has revealed that former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are neck and neck for second place in the 2024 Republican primary.

Both candidates garnered 8% of the support, while former US president Donald Trump continues to dominate the GOP field with a commanding 59% backing, according to the Emerson College poll. The poll also showed other candidates, such as former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, securing only 3% support each. Ten percent of voters remain undecided, Sputnik reported.Haley's performance has notably improved in recent polls, marking a five-point gain since the last Emerson College poll, while DeSantis slipped in that poll. However, she still lags behind DeSantis in the latest RealClearPolitics polling aggregate, where she holds 7.4% support nationally compared to DeSantis' 12.8%.Meanwhile, Trump maintains a substantial lead at 59.1%. Notably, Haley recently received the endorsement of the Palmetto State newspaper, the Post and Courier.The race for the Republican nomination has not been without controversy, as Haley and DeSantis have engaged in a war of words over the acceptance of refugees from Gaza. Both candidates and their respective allies have been busy securing donors for their campaigns.The Emerson College poll also showcased Trump's strong position against President Biden, with a 47% to 45% advantage. Notably, those who hold Biden responsible for the economy are divided, with 58% reporting they are worse off financially, while 23% feel better off.Those who attribute the current economy to Trump are more optimistic, with 39% reporting being better off financially and 27% saying they are worse off.At the same time the editorial board of The Post and Courier in South Carolina is urging the GOP to clear the field for Nikki Haley, suggesting that a crowded field could lead to Trump's reelection. The op-ed argued that Trump remains unpopular among independents and a significant portion of Republicans, with leading poll numbers attributed to the crowded field of candidates "drowning each other out."The op-ed contends that Trump becoming the 2024 GOP presidential nominee would be a disastrous outcome for voters across the political spectrum. It suggests that Haley, though not a moderate, could be a strong choice for independents and traditional Republicans if other candidates step aside.Haley has made foreign policy a central focus of her campaign, vowing to support Ukraine and Israel. While she still faces a significant gap against Trump in Republican primary polls, some polls suggest she could present a challenge to Biden, leading him by 4 points in a hypothetical matchup.The 2024 GOP primary continues to evolve, with Haley gaining momentum as Trump maintains his dominant position.