Monday 23 October 2023 - 09:42

Israel Plotting to Form Palestinian Government outside Palestine: Iran’s FM

In a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Sunday, Amirabdollahian said, “The ultimate goal of the fake and occupying Israeli regime is forced displacement of the people of Gaza and the West Bank to the Sinai region in Egypt and parts of Jordan.

“In fact, Tel Aviv is trying to have the Palestinian government established outside the historical land of Palestine, but the resistance has proved to be a real obstacle that does not allow Zionists’ dream to come true,” the Iranian foreign minister added.

He also lauded Egypt’s efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and pave the way for humanitarian aid to reach the territory.

Amirabdollahian further voiced the readiness of Iran's Red Crescent Society to send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza through Egypt, Press TV reported.

Shoukry, for his part, said Egypt is opposed to the further spread of the war, arguing that the Palestinian nation must remain in its own land.

At least 4,651 Palestinians have been killed and more than 14,000 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched a surprise operation outside Gaza.

Some 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air attacks on Gaza in the last 24 hours alone.
